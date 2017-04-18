Live music in Seattle, week of 4/18 - KEXP's Music That Matters

Each week The Morning Show's D.J. John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 4/18.
LIVE MUSIC
- WED 4/19 - Mount Eerie - The Neptune, this artist released a devastatingly beautiful record as a tribute to his late wife.
- WED 4/19 - Real Estate - The Showbox, you can also catch the band Thursday at The Showbox or live on KEXP Wednesday at 4 PM.
- THURS 4/20 - Break Up 4 Good - The Tractor, KEXP is partnering with Goodwill in an event with songs about breakups event to promote donating your clothes.
- FRI 4/21 - San Fermin - The Crocodile, the Brooklyn's based band's show is opened by Low Roar and already sold out.
- MON 4/21 - The XX - WaMu Theater, the band released their third album earlier this year and you can get it at KEXP's record store this weekend.
KEXP LIVE IN-STUDIO EVENTS (Free)
- SAT 4/22 - Evening Bell & Mommy Long Legs - LIVE at KEXP (Public Sign Up) See these artists perform live in KEXP's Gathering Space.
- See the full schedule
OTHER MUSIC NEWS
- SAT 4/22 - Record Store Day - John Richards calls this the best day of the year! So get down to KEXP's Light in the Attic and buy as many records as your heart desires.
