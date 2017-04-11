Live music in Seattle, week of 4/11 - KEXP's Music That Matters

Of Montreal plays Sunday and Monday at Seattle's Nuemos.

Each week The Morning Show's D.J. John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 4/11.

LIVE MUSIC

SAT 4/15 - M inus the Bear - The Showbox, the legendary Northwest Band recently released the album Voids.

- The Showbox, the legendary Northwest Band recently released the album Voids. SUN 4/16 - The Damned - The Showbox, this legendary punk band is in town and they were the first British punk band to release a single.

- The Showbox, this legendary punk band is in town and they were the first British punk band to release a single. SUN 4/16 - Of Montreal - Nuemos, the Georgia band recently dropped a new EP and you can also catch them in town on Monday.

- Nuemos, the Georgia band recently dropped a new EP and you can also catch them in town on Monday. TUES 4/18 - Guided By Voices - Nuemos, John Richards doesn't know of any other indie band that's released more records and says you have no idea what's going to happen when they play live.

NEW ALBUMS

FRI 4/14 - The New Pornographers - The Canadian band's new album White Out Conditions comes out this Friday.

