Live music in Seattle, week of 4/4 - KEXP's Music That Matters
Each week The Morning Show's D.J. John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene. This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 4/4.
KING 7:51 PM. PDT April 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Livestream 2
-
Livestream 4
-
Bertha's initial break through the final wall
-
SkyKING: Bertha emerges from under Seattle
-
Abandoned infant found in Lakewood
-
Bertha: a timeline
-
RAW: Bertha emerges from journey under Seattle
-
Abandoned baby found in Lakewood
-
City answers questions on homeless camp cleanups
-
Businesses fight back against soda tax
More Stories
-
Seattle's tunnel machine Bertha breaks through…Apr. 4, 2017, 9:58 a.m.
-
SDOT to reopen east-west roads in South Lake UnionApr. 4, 2017, 3:08 p.m.
-
Issaquah woman may have potentially deadly hantavirusApr. 4, 2017, 11:20 a.m.