Live music in Seattle, week of 3/7 - KEXP's Music that Matters

SEATTLE - KEXP D.J. John Richards has the latest on music news and events happening in the Seattle area.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 2/28:

LIVE MUSIC

THURS, 3/9: Helado Negro @ The Vera Project. The Vera Project is an all-ages venue and non-profit organization that hosts shows and teaches kids about the music industry. Helado Negro's new album is called Private Energy.

SAT, 3/11: Gibraltar @ Barboza. The local band celebrates the release of their new album, Let's Get Beautiful.

SAT, 3/11: Black Mountain @ Tractor Tavern. Black Mountain put out their fourth album last year after a 5 1/2 year gap. UPDATE: This show is SOLD OUT.

SUN, 3/12 & MON, 3/13: Emily Wells @ Barboza. Wells loops and samples live. She picked up the violin at age 4.

ALBUM RELEASES

FRI, 3/10: The Shins, Heartworms. This is the first Shins album in five years, and the lead single is titled "Name for You." The Shins are also confirmed for the Sasquatch Music Festival at the end of May.

