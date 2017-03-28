KING
Live music in Seattle, week of 3/28 - KEXP's Music That Matters

John Richards , KING 7:30 PM. PDT March 28, 2017

Each week The Morning Show's D.J. John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 3/28.  

LIVE MUSIC

KEXP LIVE IN-STUDIO EVENTS (Free)

  • THU & FRI 9:30 AM - Sera Cahoone & The Maldives - LIVE on KEXP (Public Sign Up) See these artists perform live in KEXP or listen on 90.3 FM. 
  • See the full schedule

NEW ALBUMS

  • FRI 3/31 - The Maldives - New album release in accordance with their Saturday show. 
  • SAT 4/1 - Sera Cahoone - Celebrates her new album release with a show on Saturday.

