Live music in Seattle, week of 3/28 - KEXP's Music That Matters

Each week The Morning Show's D.J. John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 3/28.
LIVE MUSIC
- FRI, SAT, SUN 3/31 thru 4/2 - Fisherman's Village Music Fest - Takes place at venues across Everett, and includes artist like The Cave Singers, Naked Giants, Thunderpussy, Kyle Craft, DoNomaal, and more.
- SAT 4/1 - The Maldives - The Triple Door, these local greats put on a great live show.
- SAT 4/1 - Sera Cahoone - The Tractor, another great local show also celebrating an album release. Tickets are sold out!
- MON 4/3 - Regina Spektor - The Paramount, Spektor recently released a new album called Remember Us To Life.
- TUES 4/4 - Tinariwen - Benaroya Hall, desert blues rockers from Mali play.
KEXP LIVE IN-STUDIO EVENTS (Free)
- THU & FRI 9:30 AM - Sera Cahoone & The Maldives - LIVE on KEXP (Public Sign Up) See these artists perform live in KEXP or listen on 90.3 FM.
NEW ALBUMS
- FRI 3/31 - The Maldives - New album release in accordance with their Saturday show.
- SAT 4/1 - Sera Cahoone - Celebrates her new album release with a show on Saturday.
