Live music in Seattle, week of 3/21 - KEXP's Music That Matters

SEATTLE - SEATTLE - KEXP D.J. John Richards has the latest on music news and events happening in the Seattle area.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 3/21:
FRI, 3/24: Pure Bathing Culture @ Barboza. The Portland indie pop band's latest album is Pray For Rain.
FRI, 3/24: Andy Shauf @ Tractor Tavern. The Saskatchewan singer-songwriter's latest album is The Party.
FRI, 3/24: Strand of Oaks @ Neumos. You can also catch them live on and at KEXP Friday at 3 pm.
SAT, 3/25: The Growlers @ The Neptune. Their latest release is called City Club. UPDATE: This event is SOLD OUT.
MON, 3/27: Kate Tempest @ The Neptune. Tempest's album Let Them Eat Chaos was one of the best last year.
TUES, 3/28: Kate Tempest @ KEXP, performing live. Come! It's free!
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs