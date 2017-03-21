Live music in Seattle, week of 3/21 - KEXP's Music That Matters

SEATTLE - SEATTLE - KEXP D.J. John Richards has the latest on music news and events happening in the Seattle area.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 3/21:

FRI, 3/24: Pure Bathing Culture @ Barboza. The Portland indie pop band's latest album is Pray For Rain.

FRI, 3/24: Andy Shauf @ Tractor Tavern. The Saskatchewan singer-songwriter's latest album is The Party.

FRI, 3/24: Strand of Oaks @ Neumos. You can also catch them live on and at KEXP Friday at 3 pm.

SAT, 3/25: The Growlers @ The Neptune. Their latest release is called City Club. UPDATE: This event is SOLD OUT.

MON, 3/27: Kate Tempest @ The Neptune. Tempest's album Let Them Eat Chaos was one of the best last year.

TUES, 3/28: Kate Tempest @ KEXP, performing live. Come! It's free!

