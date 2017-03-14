KING
Live Music in Seattle, week of 3/14 - KEXP's Music That Matters

John Richards , KING 7:30 PM. PDT March 14, 2017

SEATTLE - KEXP D.J. John Richards has the latest on music news and events happening in the Seattle area. 

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 3/14:

LIVE MUSIC

THURS, 3/16:  @ The Neptune. The Danish electropop singer Karen Aagoord Ørsted Andersen kicks off the week at The Neptune.

FRI, 3/17: Clap Your Hands Say Yeah @ The Crocodile. The band also just released their brand new album The Tourist and has previously played live on KEXP

SAT, 3/18: Japandroids @ The Neptune. The Vancouver, BC rockers newest album Near to the Wild Heart of Life came out earlier this year. 

SUN, 3/19: Meat Puppets @ The Crocodile. The Meat Puppets played live on KEXP a few years ago and have influenced artists like Pavement, Soundgarden, and Dinosaur Jr. 

SUN, 3/19: The Coathangers @ Chop Suey. John Richards calls this the best "squeakie toy solo in all of punk rock." Their record Nosebleed Weekend came out of Suicide Squeeze Records last year. 

ALBUM RELEASES

FRI, 3/17: Conor Oberst, Salutations. Oberst's new album comes out on Friday and this is his eighth studio release. 

