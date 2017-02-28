Live music in Seattle, week of 2/28 - KEXP's Music that Matters

SEATTLE - KEXP D.J. John Richards has the latest on music news and events happening in the Seattle area.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 2/28:

Live Music:

On this date 31 years ago, the Pretty in Pink soundtrack was released. And at 31 years old, it's now old enough to regret all of its major life choices.

Copyright 2017 KING