Live music in Seattle, week of 2/28 - KEXP's Music that Matters

SEATTLE - KEXP D.J. John Richards has the latest on music news and events happening in the Seattle area.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 2/28:
Live Music:
- WED, 3/1: The Radio Dept. @ Neumos. The Swedish band's latest album is called Running Out of Love.
- THURS 3/2, FRI 3/3, SAT 3/4: Ty Segall @ Neumos. His new, self-titled album came out last month.
- FRI 3/3: Moon Duo @ The Sunset. Their new album, Occult Architecture Vol. 1, came out earlier this month. UPDATE: This event is SOLD OUT. You can also catch them live on KEXP at 1:30 p.m.
- SAT, 3/4: Shelby Earl @ The Tractor. She has a brand new album that is very good, called The Man Who Made Himself a Name.
- SAT, 3/4: Desert Mountain Tribe @ Funhouse. Their debut, Either That Or The Moon, came out last year. UPDATE: Desert Mountain Tribe is playing at Funhouse, not at the Sunset.
On this date 31 years ago, the Pretty in Pink soundtrack was released. And at 31 years old, it's now old enough to regret all of its major life choices.
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs