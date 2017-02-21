Live music in Seattle, week of 2/21 - KEXP's Music that Matters

KING
John Richards , KING 7:30 PM. PST February 21, 2017

SEATTLE - KEXP D.J. John Richards has the latest on music news and events happening in the Seattle area. 

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 2/21:

 

LIVE MUSIC:

  • THURS, 2/23: Dude York @ Chop Suey, celebrating their new album, Sincerely Dude York, out on FRI, 2/24. 
  • THURS, 2/23: Chicano Batman @ The Crocodile. You can also catch Chicano Batman live at KEXP Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. Their new album, Freedom is Free, comes out March 3. 
  • FRI, 2/24: The Rural Alberta Advantage @ Tractor Tavern. The band is testing out newer material on this tour as a follow-up to their 2014 album, Mended with Gold. UPDATE: this show is SOLD OUT. 
  • SAT, 2/25: Temples @ Neumos. You can also catch the British psychedelic rockers live on KEXP Saturday at noon. Their sophomore album Volcano comes out next week. 

ALBUM RELEASES:

