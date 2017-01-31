Live music in Seattle, week of 1/31 - KEXP's Music that Matters

SEATTLE - KEXP D.J. John Richards knows all when it comes to Seattle's music scene, and there's a lot to know. That's why every week, he gives us his top recommendations for music in the city.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 1/31:
LIVE MUSIC
- THURS 1/2 - Black Lips with Selector Dub Narcotic @ Chop Suey.
- THURS 1/2 - Sallie Ford @ Sunset Tavern. Her new album, Soulsick, comes out February 10.
- FRI 1/3 & SAT 1/4 - Lydia Loveless, with Angelica Garcia, and Kevin Murphy of The Moondoggies @ Tractor Tavern. Lydia Loveless's latest album, Real, was released last summer.
- TUES 2/7 - Mike Doughty with special guests Wheatus @ The Crocodile. His latest album, The Heart Watches While the Brain Burns, came out last year.
ALBUM RELEASES
FRI 1/3 - Elbow, Little Fictions
Before I go, I'd like to wish a very happy birthday (not that he wants me to) to "Johnny Rotten," John Lydon, the man from the Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd. He turns 61 today.
Copyright 2016 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs