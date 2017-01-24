Live music in Seattle week of 1/23 - KEXP's Music that Matters

SEATTLE - Each week The Morning Show's D.J. John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 1/24:

LIVE MUSIC

WED 1/25 - Lucinda Williams @ the Neptune. She released an album last year entitled, The Ghosts of Highway 20.

FRI 1/27 - KEXP presents A Tribute to Leonard Cohen with Grace Love, Evening Bell, and Special Guests @ Conor Byrne Pub.

FRI 1/27 - Young in the City @ the Tractor. Noah Gunderson has reunited with his high school band to bring you Young in the City.

FRI 1/27, SAT 1/28 - Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival, featuring The Thermals, Lucy Dagus, Wimps, and more @ Leavenworth, WA. I highly recommend the Hot Toddy Garden.

TUES 2/1 - Ladysmith Black Mambazo @ the Neptune

RECORD RELEASES

Spend some money on music this week with two great new record releases.

FRI 1/27 - Cloud Nothings, Life Without Sound

FRI 1/27 - Ty Segall, Ty Segall

Copyright 2016 KING