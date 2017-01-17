KING
Live music in Seattle week of 1/17 - KEXP's Music that Matters

John Richards , KING 7:30 PM. PST January 17, 2017

SEATTLE - KEXP D.J. John Richards knows all when it comes to Seattle's music scene, and there's a lot to know. That's why every week, he gives us his top recommendations for music in the city. 

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 1/17. 

LIVE MUSIC


KEXP LIVE IN-STUDIO EVENTS (Free)

  • FRI 1/20 8 AM - "Give Peace A Chance" LIVE on KEXP (Public Sign Up) "We'll have live music from local artists wimps, Tomo Nakayama, DoNormaal, and Grace Love, culminating in a sing-along of 'Give Peace a Chance' led by Sean Nelson at 9:00 AM."
OTHER MUSIC NEWS

