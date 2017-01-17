Live music in Seattle week of 1/17 - KEXP's Music that Matters

SEATTLE - KEXP D.J. John Richards knows all when it comes to Seattle's music scene, and there's a lot to know. That's why every week, he gives us his top recommendations for music in the city.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 1/17.
LIVE MUSIC
- THU 1/19 - The Gods Themselves and Erik Blood - Chop Suey
- SAT 1/21 - Hamilton Letihauser - Tractor Tavern
- MON 1/23 - Devandra Banhart - The Showbox
KEXP LIVE IN-STUDIO EVENTS (Free)
- FRI 1/20 8 AM - "Give Peace A Chance" LIVE on KEXP (Public Sign Up) "We'll have live music from local artists wimps, Tomo Nakayama, DoNormaal, and Grace Love, culminating in a sing-along of 'Give Peace a Chance' led by Sean Nelson at 9:00 AM."
- See the full schedule
OTHER MUSIC NEWS
Copyright 2016 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs