Live music in Seattle, week of 11/7 - KEXP's Music That Matters

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 11/7.
LIVE MUSIC
- WED 11/8 Ted Leo - The Crocodile - This singer-songwriter recently released his first solo album in seven years, called "The Hanged Man."
- THURS 11/9 The Breeders - The Showbox - Kim Deal, former member of The Pixies, and her band are set to release their new album in 2018.
- THURS 11/9 The Clientele - Neumos - This British trio came out with their new album "Music for the Age of Miracles" in September.
- FRI 11/10 Chad VanGaalen - The Sunset - This indie-rocker hails from Canada and came out with his sixth album "Light Information" in September. He's also an illustrator who animates his own videos.
- SAT 11/11 Jolie Holland & Samantha Parton - Fremont Abbey - These two founding members of the Vancouver, BC folk group The Be Good Tanyas are set to play some of their folk favorites.
- TUES 11/14 Ibeyi - The Neptune - These French-Cuban twin sisters came out with their newest album "Ash" in September.
LIVE PERFORMANCES AT KEXP (FREE)
- WED 11/8 - Ted Leo - 12:00 p.m.
- THURS 11/9 - The Clientele - 12:00 p.m.
- FRI 11/10 - Chad VanGaalen - 1:00 p.m.
- TUES 11/14 - Ibeyi - 12:00 p.m.
- See the lineup and the full KEXP schedule here.
