Live music in Seattle, week of 11/7 - KEXP's Music That Matters - KING 5 Evening

You don't want to miss French-Cuban twins Ibeyi play The Neptune next Tuesday! Ted Leo, The Breeders, The Clientele, Chad VanGaalen, Jolie Holland & Samantha Parton, and Ibevi.

KING 7:50 PM. PST November 07, 2017

