Live music in Seattle, week of 10/31 - KEXP's Music That Matters

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 10/31.

LIVE MUSIC

WED 11/1 Justin Townes Earle - The Triple Door - This singer-songwriter hails from Nashville and released his new album "Kids In The Street" earlier this year.

- The Triple Door - This singer-songwriter hails from Nashville and released his new album "Kids In The Street" earlier this year. THURS 11/2 Morrissey - The Paramount - Check out this indie singer-songwriter's forthcoming album "Low in High School" which comes out Nov. 17.

- The Paramount - Check out this indie singer-songwriter's forthcoming album "Low in High School" which comes out Nov. 17. THURS 11/2 The Grizzled Mighty - Neumos - This will be the album release show for these Seattle blues rockers. Their new album is called "Crooked Little Finger."

LIVE PERFORMANCES AT KEXP (FREE)

All week, KEXP will be streaming live performances from 18 bands playing the Iceland Airwaves Festival from the land of fire and ice. Tune in to KEXP or watch live on their Facebook page.

See the lineup and the full KEXP schedule here.

