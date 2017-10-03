Live music in Seattle, week of 10/3 - KEXP's Music That Matters

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 10/3.
LIVE MUSIC
- WED 10/4 JD McPherson - Neumos - McPherson's brand new album, "Undivided Heart & Soul", comes out this Friday.
- WED 10/4 and THURS 10/5 Feist - The Neptune - This Canadian singer and member of Broken Social Scene debuted her fifth album "Pleasure" in April.
- THURS 10/5 Rainer Maria - Neumos - These Madison, Wisconsin rockers debuted their album "S/T" earlier this year. Listen to them live on KEXP Thursday at noon.
- SAT 10/7 The Moondoggies - The Tractor - These Everett hometown heroes are said to be hard at work on their currently untitled fourth album.
- MON 10/9 and TUES 10/10 The War on Drugs - The Moore - This band hails from Philadelphia and their newest album "A Deeper Understanding" is out now.
- TUES 10/10 Lauryn Hill and Nas - WaMu Theater - These are two of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B. Nas has a new album currently in the works, which is set for release sometime this year.
LIVE PERFORMANCES AT KEXP (FREE)
