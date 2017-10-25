Live music in Seattle, week of 10/25 - KEXP's Music That Matters

Songhoy Blues

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 10/25.

LIVE MUSIC

WED 10/25 Slowdive - The Neptune - These British shoegaze and dreampop pioneers are back with their first new album in 22 years. The self-titled record came out on Dead Oceans earlier this year.

THURS 10/26 Songhoy Blues - The Crocodile - This desert blues band from Mali launched worldwide in 2015 with the help of Julian Casablancas' label.

THURS 10/26 A Giant Dog - The Sunset - These American punk-rockers hail from Texas and released their new album "Toy" this year.

SAT 10/28 Alvvays - The Showbox - This Canadian indie pop band released their sophomore album "Antisocialites" in September.

SAT 10/28 Lee Ranaldo - Barboza - This influential guitarist and co-founder of Sonic Youth came out with his twelfth album "Electric Trim" earlier this year.

LIVE PERFORMANCES AT KEXP (FREE)

OTHER MUSIC EVENTS (FREE)

SAT 10/28 - KEXP Annual Record Fair - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

