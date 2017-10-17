Live music in Seattle, week of 10/17 - KEXP's Music That Matters

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 10/17.

LIVE MUSIC

LIVE PERFORMANCES AND EVENTS AT KEXP (FREE)

WED 10/18 - The Afghan Whigs - 11 a.m. (LISTEN ONLY)

WED 10/18 - Iron & Wine - 2:30 p.m. (LISTEN ONLY)

MON 10/23 - The Black Angels - 12 p.m.

MON 10/23 - Broken Social Scene - 3 p.m.

See the full KEXP schedule here.

OTHER MUSIC EVENTS (FREE)

SAT 10/21 - R Day, featuring: My Goodness, Bread & Butter and Naked Giants with DJ John Richards - Old Rainier Brewery - 5 p.m.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV