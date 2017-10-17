Live music in Seattle, week of 10/17 - KEXP's Music That Matters

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 10/17.
LIVE MUSIC
- WED 10/18 The Afghan Whigs - The Showbox - These Cincinnati rockers formed back in 1986, broke up in 2001 and got back together in 2012. Their 8th album "In Spades" came out earlier this year.
- WED 10/18 Iron & Wine - The Moore - Sam Beam, better known by his stage name Iron & Wine, came out with his latest album "Beast Epic" in August.
- SAT 10/21 Depeche Mode - Key Arena - The massively influential British electronic band formed back in 1980 and is still going strong. Their 14th album "Spirit" was released last spring.
- SAT 10/21 & SUN 10/22 Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile - The Moore (10/21), The Showbox (10/22) - Half of this new super duo hails from Australia and the other from Philadelphia. Their album "Lotta Sea Lice" was released last week.
- SUN 10/22 & MON 10/23 Broken Social Scene - The Neptune - This Canadian indie rock collective came out with their new album "Hug of Thunder" in July.
- MON 10/23 The Black Angels - The Showbox - These Austin psych-rockers released their fifth album "Death Song" this year. They are named after the Velvet Underground song "The Black Angel's Death Song."
LIVE PERFORMANCES AND EVENTS AT KEXP (FREE)
- WED 10/18 - The Afghan Whigs - 11 a.m. (LISTEN ONLY)
- WED 10/18 - Iron & Wine - 2:30 p.m. (LISTEN ONLY)
- MON 10/23 - The Black Angels - 12 p.m.
- MON 10/23 - Broken Social Scene - 3 p.m.
- See the full KEXP schedule here.
OTHER MUSIC EVENTS (FREE)
- SAT 10/21 - R Day, featuring: My Goodness, Bread & Butter and Naked Giants with DJ John Richards - Old Rainier Brewery - 5 p.m.
