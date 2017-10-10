Live music in Seattle, week of 10/10 - KEXP's Music That Matters

SEATTLE - Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 10/10.
LIVE MUSIC
- TUES 10/10 King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard - The Neptune - In addition to touring the globe, these Aussie psych-rockers released three albums in 2017 alone.
- WED 10/11 Gillian Welch - The Moore - This soulful folk and country ballads singer can occasionally be seen performing with her longtime musical partner, David Rawlings. She also plays in his project David Rawlings Machine.
- WED 10/11 Beat Connection - Neumos - This performance will be a disaster relief show, with ticket sales benefiting relief efforts in Houston, Mexico City and Puerto Rico. All merch sales will be donated to United We Dream Action to benefit DACA recipients.
- FRI 10/13 North Mississippi Allstars - The Crocodile - This band, made up of brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson, released their eighth studio album "Prayer for Peace" earlier this summer.
- SAT 10/14 Tei Shi - Barboza - Valerie Teicher, who goes by the stage name Tei Shi, was born in South America, moved to Vancouver BC and now lives in New York. Her full-length debut album "Crawl Space" came out in March.
- SUN 10/15 Arcade Fire - Key Arena - These Canadian indie rockers released their new album "Everything Now" at the end of July.
LIVE PERFORMANCES AND EVENTS AT KEXP (FREE)
- WED 10/11 - King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard - 12 p.m.
- See the full KEXP schedule here.
