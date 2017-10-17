Live music in Seattle, week of 10/17 - KEXP's Music That Matters - KING 5 Evening

The Afghan Whigs, Iron & Wine, Sam Beam, Broken Social Scene, and the Black Angels all play shows in Seattle this week. You can catch both the Afghan Whigs and Iron & Wine for FREE when they play at KEXP on Wed, 10/18.

KING 7:52 PM. PDT October 17, 2017

