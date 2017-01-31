Live music in Seattle, week of 1/31 - KEXP's Music that Matters

KEXP D.J. John Richards knows all when it comes to Seattle's music scene, and there's a lot to know. That's why every week, he gives us his top recommendations for music in the city. This week's recommendations include: Black Lips, Sallie Ford, Lydia Love

KING 7:59 PM. PST January 31, 2017

