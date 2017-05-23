Live in French luxury at this Sammamish chateau

SAMMAMISH, WASH. - Why go to the south of France when you can live in it, five minutes from downtown Redmond.

"This is a French chateau. Every aspect of this house is designed so that you come in, you never have to leave," said Chris Judd with Marketplace Sotheby's International Realty.

"The house is 12-thousand plus square feet. It has five bedrooms, eight baths," said Judd. "Over six years went into this house. No expense was spared, no detail missed."

Those details are on display the moment you come through the front door.

"You walk into the most perfectly designed entertaining and engaging entryway I've ever seen," said Judd. "Thirty-foot-tall ceilings, marble everywhere you look."

"The dining room was designed so that you can have huge parties. You can also have your family and friends over. It's got a wood burning fireplace,” said Judd. "The kitchen is probably the best kitchen design. Meilee appliances, stainless steel, you've got the granite, you've got custom cabinetry."

Upstairs you'll find four bedrooms, including the majestic master.

"The master bedroom is one of those retreats that everyone wants to have. A 300 square foot bedroom, a huge Juliet balcony looking out toward Lake Sammamish. You got a walk-in shower that is literally 100 square feet. It is the closest thing you'll have to a perfect spa, without going to the spa."

If the upstairs is where you sleep, then the basement is the place to play.

"For as much as I love the upper two floors, the downstairs for me it the most fun," said Judd. "You have a huge game room. You have a weight room with the plumbing already built in so that you could pull the floors up and put a pool in there. It's got a yoga room, it's got a spa with a sauna, wet shower, steam room."

With a quarter of an acre of space inside and two and a half acres out, whoever buys this Sammamish chateau will truly be living extra-large.

"This is by far the very best, top end package, best estate I've ever represented." said Judd

