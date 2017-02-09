Live a Mediterranean life on Clyde Hill

CLYDE HILL, Wash -- If you want a home that feels like you're always on vacation, this could be it.

"The intention of the owners, who are developers, was to really design a home that felt like maybe you were in Europe or just some place to get away." Said Manny Perry of John L. Scott Real Estate.

Far away is how you feel when you come into the 7,500 square foot home.

"Right as you walk in you have beautiful columns, you have vaulted ceilings. There's two living rooms.”

The more casual second living room has everything one could want plus some pretty cool toys too.

“As you sit on the couches you'll actually see what looks like a beautiful painting. But actually if you take the remote and press one of the buttons, that painting will actually rise up and you can actually watch TV."

Right off the living room is where you'll find the heart of the home.

"The kitchen is one of the biggest highlighted features of the home itself. It has a massive island that has a pounded copper sink, granite slab counter tops. It's any cooks dream kitchen."

Every home has a kitchen, but very few have their own media room and wine cellar.

The Clyde Hill home also has five bedrooms, including the majestic master. But the most relaxing room in the house might be the master bath.

"You have a massive soaking tub with a fireplace right above,” Said Perry. “Your own personal sauna right in your bathroom, can't get much better than that."

What may be better is the oasis-like backyard.

"This is a great place to entertain, have parties," Said Perry. “We have our beautiful pool with a custom tile imported piece. Over here we have our hot tub, and our outdoor custom grill set and cooking area."

So while Clyde Hill may not be the Mediterranean Coast, whoever buys this home may feel like they're always there.

"Anyone who's looking for a luxurious lifestyle, this is the perfect home."



Copyright 2017 KING