Little Red's Espresso and Bakery on Highway 2 is a bright spot in the road.

(Photo: Erickson, Anne)

COLE'S CORNER, WASH. - - Little Red's Espresso and Bakery was selected Best Roadside Coffee Stand by the voters of the Pacific Northwest in the 2017 Best Northwest Escapes Viewers Poll.

You can't miss the fun red truck and the vintage camper alongside Highway 2.

And the owner has a personality to match:

"This is Little Red's and we're up at the Lake Wenatchee cut off as we head to Leavenworth." said Aubrey Dickinsen, owner of Little Red's Espresso and Bakery.

"So we make really good coffee and we also make really amazing cookies among other things," she said.

Why the name?

"When I first moved to California when I was younger, I didn't have any friends, because I was new, so I made cookies, and I started delivering them in baskets."

Like Little Red Riding Hood.

Lucky for us Aubrey is back home in Washington -- and what she bakes at her coffee stand's kitchen every morning makes her plenty of friends.

"The chocolate chip cookies I can't keep them in, I swear I turn pounds of butter when we do cookies it's pretty crazy."

"Every cup has like a handwritten message so some are really sweet some are sassy," she said. "I hand write every cup that goes out the window. Every cup."

So don't speed by next time you're traveling that stretch of Highway 2 at Coles Corner.

Get some fuel -- and some coffee cup philosophy -- at Little Red's.

