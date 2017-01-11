Light comes to life in Yuri Kinoshita's artwork

Yuri Kinoshita uses light to transform her works of art.

SEATTLE - An elephant soars above the bar, an orb glows on stage, and a teahouse floats on Lake Union! Artist Yuri Kinoshita makes light live!

“I discovered light is the best way to express myself. I also love the transition that each piece can make,” said Kinoshita. “The same work feels and looks very different with and without the light turned on.”

Yuri's lights are all over Seattle, like at Momiji where at least I think this one looks like a polar bear, or Fran’s Chocolates in Georgetown, or Girin, a steakhouse in Pioneer Square.

Her one of a kind works are on display in almost 20 restaurants and businesses from Seattle to Tacoma to Tukwila. She continues to be inspired by her family's home in Japan.

“I grew up in a very old, old Japanese style house in Kyoto,” said Kinoshita. “So and then, my house had a small garden.”

And light would stream in through the bamboo or the paper screens common in traditional Japanese homes.

That's why she uses handmade paper from plants, like a bamboo fiber piece known as Bamboo Feather. Or the larger version she calls Bamboo Wind.

She does get a kick out of her work. Like these lamps made from kimonos or a chandelier called Branch Light. I ask if the branches are from Asia.

“No, from here,” said Kinoshita. “Where they from? I don't want to say where in Seattle.”

She's entitled to a few branches, that's just called upcycling! She really is a master mixing nature with electricity. Spots on her work happen from drops of water.

“I really enjoy my creative journey in each work,” said Kinoshita. “I like to add nuance in my unique way.”

So mundane track lighting can become a kite about to take flight, a hallway transforms into a paper forest, or a dinner table is engulfed by a web of paper and fabric.

Yuri says her inspiration comes not only from her homeland, but from her new land.

“People here in Seattle say they have never seen such art. I get a lot of ‘Wows!’ The wows energize me,” said Kinoshita. “I feel much more creative here. This is why I stay.”

