Let off some steam by breaking things at Rage Industry

Customers pay to break things like glass bottles, in a controlled environment, at Rage Industry.

LAKE CITY, WASH. - Dealing with pent-up anger?

You can pay to break things at a new business in Lake City.

Rage Industry offers a controlled environment and safety gear. Customers choose packages based on how much they want to smash.

"There's a variety of things you can pick like toilets, TVs, printers, bottles, and then you pick out your weapon, we have bats, sledgehammers, crowbars, pans even, and then you use those weapons to hit the items,” said owner Leslie Nguyen.

Customers sign waivers before entering the “rage room,” where cameras record their activity for future viewings.

"You kind of learn something about yourself when you start throwing those bottles and you're like, ‘Man, I had all this pent up inside of me and this feels great to let it out,’" Nguyen said.

Packages start at $30, and customers can bring in their own items to smash.

Rage Industry is located on Lake City Way and you can book a slot online.

Rage Industry

(206) 678-2133

13333 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA 98125

