KING
Close

LEGO NINJAGO stars open blind bags of LEGO minifigures

"The LEGO NINJAGO Movie" is rated PG and opens in theaters September 22.

Kim Holcomb, KING 8:00 PM. PDT September 21, 2017

In anticipation of "The LEGO NINJAGO Movie" opening in theaters, there's a full line of merchandise now on store shelves.

It includes LEGO blind bags, where consumers don't know which minifigure they'll find inside.

We asked the stars to take a LEGO NINJAGO challenge by opening random bags to see if their own characters were inside.

Watch Jackie Chan, Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Olivia Munn, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Kumail Nanjiani, and Zach Woods take the challenge!

"The LEGO NINJAGO Movie" is rated PG and opens in theaters on September 22.

 

 

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.   Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com.  Connect with Evening via FacebookTwitterInstagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV

KING

There's plenty of adult humor in the kid-friendly LEGO NINJAGO Movie

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories