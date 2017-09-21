LEGO NINJAGO stars open blind bags of LEGO minifigures

Actor Justin Theroux shows off his character's minifigure after taking our LEGO NINJAGO blind bag challenge.

In anticipation of "The LEGO NINJAGO Movie" opening in theaters, there's a full line of merchandise now on store shelves.

It includes LEGO blind bags, where consumers don't know which minifigure they'll find inside.

We asked the stars to take a LEGO NINJAGO challenge by opening random bags to see if their own characters were inside.

Watch Jackie Chan, Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Olivia Munn, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Kumail Nanjiani, and Zach Woods take the challenge!

"The LEGO NINJAGO Movie" is rated PG and opens in theaters on September 22.

