Legacy of Ballard's Monster: Art, Clothing and Gifts lives on

Tara Van Buren, Jessica Beans, Holly Gummalt, and Rosalie Gale, the women of Ballard's Monster Art and Clothing

The story of struggling artists is one Monster: Art, Clothing, and Gifts is familiar with. In an effort to help artists make a better living, Holly Gummelt decided to open a curated shop, which at anytime features the work of up to 60 local artists.

"One night I remember lying down in bed and thinking, 'Gosh I wish there was a shop where all of these artists could have their stuff at.' And at the moment I just decided I needed to be the one to open up that shop," said Gummelt. "And I couldn't sleep all night."

After only four months, Gummelt was able to make that dream a reality.

"Every month when I cut checks it made me really happy to know I was helping support them," she said. "I almost saw it as sort of a community service project."

Since then, Gummelt has passed the torch to other women who have the same vision and mission of supporting local artists and makers. Gummelt now splits her time between being a parent, running her Fremont store, The Sock Monster, getting her Masters in physics, and learning to fly planes.

Tara VanBuren, who was the shop's second owner, says the shop's monthly participation in the Ballard Art Walk was always a big highlight.

"A lot of times we'll feature an artist that has never had their work displayed for a crowd," said VanBuren. "It's like their first art show. And so it's really exciting you can see their excitement, and it feels really great."

VanBuren is now focusing on her company, Revival Ink. After VanBuren's had ended her run at Monster, the store's future was in limbo. But Rosalie Gale, who's known as the maker of unapologetic shower art, stepped up to take it over so the legacy could continue.

"I've been so passionate about makers and getting the word out about people who's work I love," said Gale. "So having a shop where I can do that more is just the greatest."

Jessie Beans, who is one of Monster's featured makers, has been working at the store from the beginning. She knows first hand how beneficial it is for artists to have a brick and mortar store where they can sell their work.

"It's huge! We constantly have artists coming in here saying, 'if only there were ten more stores like this I could be a full-time artist,'" said Beans. "Having the opportunity to have that regular income from selling their art without having to wait for the festival season or go out to a show and not know whether you'll make money it's so helpful."

Monster: Art, Clothing, and Gifts is located in Old Town Ballard, on the corner of Ballard Ave and 20th NW. It's open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This story was produced as part of our Women Who Inspire special.

© 2017 KING-TV