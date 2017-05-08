Leavenworth's Sleeping Lady connection to King5

The Kingstone family sculpture at the Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort used to reside outside at King5 TV.

Restaurant owners aren’t the only ones leaving city life behind for the natural beauty of Leavenworth.

The Kingstone family also recently left Seattle.

The sculptures used to be in front of King 5's old building, now they're at the Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort -- a getaway owned by Harriet Bullet, who once owned King TV.

“One of Harriet’s passions is art,” said Lori Vandenbrink of the resort. “And a big part of the experience at Sleeping Lady is taking the self-guided art walk, wandering the paths and through the woods to find the different pieces of art throughout the property."

There are art discoveries all over this property: Dale Chihuly's first outdoor installation, a fountain by George Tsutakawa, and another Tsutakawa sculpture that was a fountain at King TV.

As for the Kingstones? We think these members of 'the home team' look very happy in their new home!

Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort

Wenatchee National Forest, 7375 Icicle Rd, Leavenworth, WA 98826

(509) 548-6344

