Learning to carve pumpkins from a master carver - Field Trip Friday - KING 5 Evening

Learning to carve pumpkins from a master carver - Field Trip Friday

This is your last weekend to take on the one annual art project you really can't avoid: pumpkin carving. For this week's Field Trip Friday, the hosts of Evening take a stab at this annual activity with the help of a true master, Russ Leno.

KING 8:59 PM. PDT October 27, 2017

