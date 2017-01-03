Learn how to Ski Indoors

Tom Waldron opened Mini Mountain more than 30 years ago, introducing thousands of kids to the joy of skiing. (Photo: Evening)

BELLEVUE, WASH. - It's a rolling magic carpet of fun!

Tom Waldron opened Mini Mountain more than 30 years ago, introducing thousands of kids to the joy of skiing.

Located inside a business park in Bellevue, you learn how to cut a rug so you can cut on snow.

From first timers to Olympians like Debbie Armstrong who once worked out here, it's the perfect training ground just minutes away.

MINI MOUNTAIN

1900 132nd Ave. N.E.

Bellevue, Wa 98005

info@minimountain.com

1-425-746-7547