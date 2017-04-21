Learn how to DJ at Seattle DJ Academy

Seattle DJ Academy is a world-class music and technology school in Lynnwood.

They are very proud of their free Sunday school program, where they have opened doors to any person that wants to learn more about mixing and creating music. Their mission is to create a community of support and knowledge in Seattle's thriving electronic music scene.

Seattle DJ Academy

(206) 707-6399

16825 48th Ave W

Lynnwood, WA 99037



