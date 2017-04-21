KING
Close

Learn how to DJ at Seattle DJ Academy

At Seattle DJ Academy, music enthusiasts from across the Pacific Northwest work together to learn all there is to know about the art of DJ. Age makes no difference at the academy, with students as young as eight years old learning to perfect their skills

Jose Cedeno , KING 7:31 PM. PDT April 21, 2017

Seattle DJ Academy is a world-class music and technology school in Lynnwood.  

They are very proud of their free Sunday school program, where they have opened doors to any person that wants to learn more about mixing and creating music. Their mission is to create a community of support and knowledge in Seattle's thriving electronic music scene.

Seattle DJ Academy
(206) 707-6399
16825 48th  Ave W
Lynnwood, WA 99037
 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories