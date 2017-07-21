KING
Learn how to blow glass on your lunch break at Seattle Glassblowing Studio

Team Evening takes Field Trip Friday to the glassblowing fixture in Seattle.

Kim Holcomb, KING 7:50 PM. PDT July 21, 2017

SEATTLE - You can learn to blow glass during your lunch break at Seattle Glassblowing Studio.

The studio, a fixture in the Belltown neighborhood since 1991, offers “Blow Your Own Glass” classes. Participants get hands-on experience using simple techniques for adding color and shaping forms from molten glass. They also keep whatever they make.

The classes are reserved by appointment. The 30-minute class is $150 per person, and a 15-minute class designed for children is $65 per person.

Weekend workshops and private lessons are also available and guests can shop the studio’s gallery, featuring an array of beautiful glass art.

Seattle Glassblowing Studio is located on 5th Ave. and is open seven days a week.

Team Evening took the 30-minute course and broke into teams, competing to see who could make the best piece. Watch to see who prevailed!

 

