Lakeside Luxury at Water's Table in Renton

RENTON, WASH. - Water’s Table at the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington offers guests and diners the ultimate experience in lakeside luxury. Located in Renton, it’s the first four-star waterfront hotel within 10 miles of Sea-Tac International Airport.

Water’s Table is the hotel’s signature restaurant and the only full-service waterfront restaurant and bar on the southern end of the lake. It features an all-season outdoor terrace with unbeatable views of the lake, the Seattle skyline, and the Olympic Mountains. Boaters can even dock at the hotel and then enjoy dinner at the restaurant.

Water’s Table serves up modern Pan-Asian cuisine. The menu changes seasonally using locally sourced ingredients. The cooking styles and flavors are inspired by a nine-month backpacking trip the chef took around Asia. Some of the highlights include fresh ling cod with farro, Chinese sausage and Kabocha squash puree, as well as the grass-fed burger with melted onion.

Hours:

Breakfast: 6:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., daily

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., daily

Dinner: Sunday through Thursday 5:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Water's Table

1053 Lake Washington Blvd. N.

Renton, WA 98056

