Lakedale Resort: The San Juan Island place that started the glamping craze

At this resort you can book a campsite, and have a tent put up and waiting for you when you arrive. (Photo: Erickson, Anne)

SAN JUAN ISLAND, WASH. - The canvas cabins at Lakedale Resort on San Juan Island have been booked solid ever since they made the cover of Sunset Magazine back in 2011. How do they feel about the term 'Glamping?'

"Oh we love it, that's exactly what it is. We didn't pioneer that phrase, but a lot of our guests learned that phrase from staying here,” said Richard Pitchford, Lakedale’s director of operations.

But this 82 acre resort on 3 lakes offers a handful of other unique ways to overnight. Only equipment needed? A toothbrush and an appreciation for something other than a standard room with two queen beds.

Like, perhaps something shiny with wheels?

"It's a 1978 Airstream Sovereign,” said Pitchford. "It's definitely one of our more popular accommodations."

Lakedale's Airstream offers far more than shelter for the night:

"It's story-worthy -- how often do you get to stay in a 1970's Airstream when you go on vacation, right?" Pitchford said.

One story might be a fish tale. There's a lake stocked with trout right outside the Airstream's private deck.

If aluminum's not your thing -- how about wood? There are six log cabins here, complete with views, and lofts.

“Real log cabins. But not rustic in any way shape or form. We've got televisions with DVD players in ‘em, wifi access, so you’re still out in nature, but you still have a lot of the comforts you expect.” Pitchford said.

And if you want to truly camp -- but don't have the equipment -- don't worry. This place has you covered.

Really. With a brand-new tent, an awning, two cots, and two chairs that the staff will put up at any campsite on the property. They call it Camping EZ

“When you arrive it's here, it's waiting for you,” said Pitchford, from under the awning that serves as a front porch for the tent that he can stand comfortably in – he’s 6 foot 4.

They'll even set up your campfire:

Best of all -- no need to pack a wet tent into a tiny bag when the weekend's over. "Nope. We'll take it down for you after your check out."

Lakedale also welcomes canine companions in certain parts of the resort. It has a general store -- lots of activities -- and giant chess. Pitchford summed the Lakedale experience like this:

"Summer Camp for grownups and summer camp for their kids.”

Lakedale Resort

360.378.2350

4313 Roche Harbor Road

Friday Harbor, WA 98250

For more information about Lakedale Resort go to www.visitsanjuans.com

