Lake Stevens native Chris Pratt chows a candy bar during interview

Chris Pratt enjoys a chocolate bar from Theo Chocolates in Seattle.

Western Washington native Chris Pratt is having a good couple of weeks.

On April 21, the Lake Stevens High School graduate got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

And on May 5, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens in theaters with Pratt reprising his starring role as Starlord.

In this interview with Evening reporter Kim Holcomb, Pratt proved he’s capable of having a conversation and devouring a candy bar simultaneously.

He also accepted a challenge from the Space Needle to walk the halo next time he’s in town.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is rated PG-13 and opens on Friday.

