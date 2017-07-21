SEATTLE - Like the owner of this restaurant, everything at Agave Cocina & Tequilas is authentically Mexican.

Especially the tequila selection.

At more than 160 bottles strong, it’s the largest collection in the Northwest.

“Tequila nowadays, it's like having a fine Scotch,” says Federico Ramos. “ You know you have to look at the legs, look at the body, the aromas.”

Ramos offers “Tequila 101” lessons at his restaurant, and there may be no better expert around.

“I was actually a farm boy myself outside Tequila,” Ramos says. “We used to do this for a living where we would harvest the agave plants and sell them to the distilleries.”

When it's time to harvest agaves, jimadors use special knives called coas to cut the leaves away from pinas, which look like giant pineapples.

On a recent trip back to Jalisco, Federico got to revisit his childhood home and to see how the pinas are cooked. He's no tourist. He's making sure the product he sells to customers is the finest.

“All of the tequila that we have here are 100% agave.” Says Ramos.

Some are sold in exquisite bottles made not far from the agave fields. But judging the quality of tequila by the bottle is like judging a book by its cover.

Take it from an expert.

“There really is so much to learn about tequila,” says Ramos.

