Kirkland's man of steel is CrossFit Champ

KIRKLAND, WASH. - Kevin Koester is fittest 50-something-year-old on earth, and he's got a medal to prove it.

At last weekend's CrossFit Games in Wisconsin, this father of two won the Masters 50-54 division after four days and eight grueling events.

He is a man of steel in more ways than one. Sure, he pumps iron, but he's also an ironworker by trade and now owns Apex Steel in Kirkland.

The former gymnast worked out at Kirkland CrossFit three hours a day leading up to the competition.

He was inspired by a nudge from next door.

"A neighbor, she said 'you need to come crossfit with me.'"

And did he ever. Just two years later, he's a world champion.

© 2017 KING-TV