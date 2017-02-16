Fitcode matches your body to the perfect fitting jeans

KIRKLAND, WASH. - Kirkland supermodel Rian Buckley tries on jeans for a living. So she knows how hard it is to find the perfect pair of jeans.
That's why she created Fitcode, a website that matches you with your dream jeans in 30 seconds.
A quiz identifies your curves, your backside and your legs to come up with your free, personal Fitcode, and the perfect fitting jeans.
Copyright 2016 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs