Fitcode matches your body to the perfect fitting jeans

Fitcode helps you find the perfect fitting pair of jeans online.

KIRKLAND, WASH. - Kirkland supermodel Rian Buckley tries on jeans for a living. So she knows how hard it is to find the perfect pair of jeans.

That's why she created Fitcode, a website that matches you with your dream jeans in 30 seconds.

A quiz identifies your curves, your backside and your legs to come up with your free, personal Fitcode, and the perfect fitting jeans.

Copyright 2016 KING