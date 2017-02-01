Kim gets animated by Seattle's first Motion Capture studio

Kim Holcomb gets animated using the art of Motion Capture, courtesy MocapNow.

SEATTLE - In their SoDo studio, CJ Markham and Ander Bergstrom help create other worlds.

They used to do it in Hollywood - CJ worked on the Oscar-winning visual effects team behind KING KONG and Ander helped create the magical penguin colony in HAPPY FEET.

They came together to open MocapNow, Seattle's first independent studio dedicated to the craft of Motion Capture, technology that merges human movement with animation.

MocapNow offers animation services for hire for the ever-growing base of gaming developers, but they hope filmmakers will also come north, and use Northwest actors and their studio to create Hollywood magic in South Seattle.

