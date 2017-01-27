KidsQuest opens new museum next week

King-TV's Michael King rides the cow at KidsQuest.

BELLEVUE, WASH.- - Kids are repeatedly told, "Don't touch!" But at Bellevue's KidsQuest Children's Museum, kids are encouraged to touch and grab and spin anyting they can find!

"It's exact opposite here! Everything is made for you to manipulate," says Director of Education Jamie Bonnett.

It's two stories of fun for the whole family complete with a water gallery, a costume corner by the Story Tree and a real semi-truck next to the learning lab.

KidsQuest officially opens Tuesday.

