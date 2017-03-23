Kids learn to safely shred at skateboard summer camp

Kids learn to shred safely at All-Together Skatepark in Fremont.

In a city where it rains 9 months a year, learning to skateboard can be extra-tricky.

But inside Seattle's only indoor skatepark, the conditions are always prime for a sport Marshall Reid has loved his entire life.

"I started in 1984 and I was the youngest skateboarder in the city, I was 10 years old," said Reid, Operations Manager for All-Together Skatepark in Fremont.

These days, it's not uncommon for 5 year olds to sign up for skateboard camp.

The week-long program teaches the fundamentals from stretching out, to dropping in.

Some of the kids have never picked up a board before. Camp offers them a safe way to learn, and make new friends,

"We skate together and we learn together," said 7-tear-old Amishi Stocker.

The skatepark also has drop-in time from noon to 7 p-m, for $10.

Check out All-Together's online schedule for summer camp sign-ups.

