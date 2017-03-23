Kids learn to safely shred at skateboard summer camp

In a city where it rains 9 months a year, learning to skateboard can be extra-tricky.
But inside Seattle's only indoor skatepark, the conditions are always prime for a sport Marshall Reid has loved his entire life.
"I started in 1984 and I was the youngest skateboarder in the city, I was 10 years old," said Reid, Operations Manager for All-Together Skatepark in Fremont.
These days, it's not uncommon for 5 year olds to sign up for skateboard camp.
The week-long program teaches the fundamentals from stretching out, to dropping in.
Some of the kids have never picked up a board before. Camp offers them a safe way to learn, and make new friends,
"We skate together and we learn together," said 7-tear-old Amishi Stocker.
The skatepark also has drop-in time from noon to 7 p-m, for $10.
Check out All-Together's online schedule for summer camp sign-ups.
