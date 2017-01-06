Kids get adrenaline pumping at Bakke Hill

The young jumpers at Bakke Hill in Leavenworth compete for first place.

LEAVENWORTH, WASH. - On a snowy slope, where a rope tow stretches to the top, icy stares focus on a lofty goal, to be number one in a sport that's kind of hard to explain and not easy to do.

The little kids at Bakke Hill in Leavenworth call it ski jumping.

In this sea of numbers, every one hopes to land in first place. Seven-year-old Aiden Hol just hopes to land on two skis. This is his first time on the big hill.

The key is to stay steady, jump a long way, and do it with style like big brother Niko.

“Not only are you judged on distance, it doesn't matter if you get like a 60 foot jump,” said Niko, “but if you don't have the right style, if you are not doing the right kind of style then you can get three points possible, I think.”

A team of judges scores the young skiers, including the king of this hill: Kjell Bakke.

“Well, I started when I was six, but there weren't very many of us, just a few,” said Bakke.

Kjell jumped here decades ago, back when Bakke Hill hosted the Olympic Trials.

“Yeah, it's pretty cool to know that you are pretty much jumping in the same vicinity as like completely pros,” said Niko.

No longer does anyone, including Kjell, dare to jump there now. Instead, Kjell redesigned this smaller hill next door.

And every year, he hosts the Bakke cup to challenge young skiers, like little Aiden -- who's now taking on the big jump for the first time, ready or not.

“It felt really good to be out there and have lots of stuff done and accomplishments because I got first place,” said Aiden.

“Kind of scary, too?” asked big brother Niko.

“A little bit,” responded Aiden.

Scary enough to get the adrenaline pumping and the kids excited to jump on the hill that Bakke built.

