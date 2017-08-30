KING
Kids Adventure Games at Stevens Pass

The Kids Adventure Games is an adventure challenge course designed and run especially for kids, involving a range of obstacles & challenges in an outdoor environment.

Jose Cedeno , KING 7:37 PM. PDT August 30, 2017

SKYKOMISH, WASH. - Stevens Pass hosted its first Kids Adventure Games, offering kids ages 6 through 14 the opportunity to experience adventure racing.

These races emphasize teamwork, problem-solving, sportsmanship, environmental awareness, and fun with your best friend.

Teams of two navigated in the one of a kind "natural terrain" inspired obstacle course including mountain biking, hiking, ziplines, a Tarzan rope swing, giant Slip-n-Slide, cargo nets, a climbing wall and more.

At the end, the kids crossed the finish line, muddy, sweaty, smiling -- and full of pride.

Summit Stevens Pass
US Hwy 2, Skykomish, WA 98288

 

 

