Kids Adventure Games at Stevens Pass

SKYKOMISH, WASH. - Stevens Pass hosted its first Kids Adventure Games, offering kids ages 6 through 14 the opportunity to experience adventure racing.
These races emphasize teamwork, problem-solving, sportsmanship, environmental awareness, and fun with your best friend.
Teams of two navigated in the one of a kind "natural terrain" inspired obstacle course including mountain biking, hiking, ziplines, a Tarzan rope swing, giant Slip-n-Slide, cargo nets, a climbing wall and more.
At the end, the kids crossed the finish line, muddy, sweaty, smiling -- and full of pride.
Summit Stevens Pass
US Hwy 2, Skykomish, WA 98288
