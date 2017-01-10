KEXP's Music That Matters 1/10 - Naked Giants, Fruit Bats, Springtime Carnivore, Smokey Brights

KEXP's John Richards has the latest events for Seattle's music industry.

SEATTLE - Maybe you need a night out, and want to catch some live music while you're out? No one knows your options better than John Richards from listener-powered KEXP.

KEXP is kicking off 2017 with some great in-studio performances. Today we (KEXP) hosted Seattle's Car Seat Headrest. Tomorrow, we've got the amazing Naked Giants at 9 AM.

This young Seattle band has been setting stages on fire, and they have to be seen live to be fully appreciated.

Seriously, you can skip the coffee if you see those guys at 9 AM tomorrow, or grab a cup from La Marzocco, which won Best New Coffee Shop in the country in last week's Sprudgie Awards.

More great NW music coming up Thursday, with Fruit Bats at The Tractor.

Here's Fruit Bats live on KEXP with the title track to last year's Absolute Loser. That show at the Tractor is opened by Springtime Carnivore.

Speaking of Springtime Carnivore, you can catch them live and free here at KEXP Thursday at noon.

Catch one of the best local albums of 2016 live when Smokey Brights play Friday at The Crocodile.

Smokey Brights put out their new album Hot Candy last year, and it's excellent. Here they are live at KEXP.

Speaking of excellent albums, The XX are finally putting out their long awaited third album I See You This Friday.

The XX play WaMu theater on April 24th, and pre-sale tickets for that show went on sale today.

Finally, today would have been the 100th birthday to Atlantic Records super producer Jerry Wexler, the man who coined the term "rhythm and blues".

Today also happens to be the day in 1968 that Aretha Franklin's Chain of Fools was certified gold. It was one of many, many hits for Jerry Wexler and Atlantic Records. He also signed or produced for Ray Charles, The Allman Brothers, Led Zeppelin, Dire Straits, Bob Dylan, and so many more.

Wexler lived to 91, and the great Aretha Franklin is thankfully still with us.

I'm John Richards, and this has been the music that matters.

Copyright 2016 KING