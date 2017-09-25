Jupiter Bar Serves Up Art and Pinball in Belltown

SEATTLE - Art lovers and pinball wizards rejoice! Belltown's newest bar is for you. Jupiter Bar was created by Seattle-based artist Joe Nix and John John's Game Room owner Jeff Rogers. Together, they combined their passions for a truly unique experience.

Jupiter Bar features more than a dozen murals including one that Nix spray painted by hand. The large game room in the back has pinball and arcade games as well as pool tables.

The cocktails reflect the playful environment with memorable names like Whiskey Business and The Raz Caz. The bar also serves oven-baked sandwiches.

Jupiter Bar is open daily from noon to 2:00am.

Jupiter Bar

(206) 448-2043

2126 2nd Ave, Suite A

Seattle, WA 98121

