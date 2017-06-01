Josh Gad's nicknames for his knighted co-stars in Murder on the Orient Express

Josh Gad talks to reporter Kim Holcomb about his role in the upcoming film Murder on the Orient Express .

SEATTLE - The first trailer for Murder on the Orient Express debuted this morning - a new movie adaptation of the classic Agatha Christie novel.

It has an all-star cast including Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp, Judy Dench, Michelle Pfieffer, and Josh Gad.

Kim Holcomb got to interview Gad aboard the actual train that inspired the story – the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express:

HOLCOMB: "To be clear, you did not film the movie on this train.”

GAD: “No, we filmed the movie on a soundstage at Longcross Studios outside of London. It's remarkable, stepping on the train. I'm like, ‘Oh my god, I'm back in the film.’ The level of detail and accuracy that the production team brought to this film is extraordinary.”

HOLCOMB: “And the scale of it?”

GAD: “The movie is massive. Kenneth Branagh shot it in 65 mm, it's got this incredible scope to it. But at the same time, because of the proximity in a train, there's an intimacy to the storytelling… Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfieffer, Dame Judy Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi... to be a part of that, every day I was like, ‘I'm the luckiest guy on earth.’”

HOLCOMB: “When you are dealing with so many ‘sirs’ and a ‘dame,’ how do you address them?”

GAD: “You get upset that you're the only one without a knighthood. But, at first I said a lot of ‘sir’ and ‘dame,’ and then after a while you got a kind of look, like, that's not necessary. So I started calling them by the nicknames I created for them.”

HOLCOMB: “Which are...”

GAD: “(Kenneth Branagh is) Kenny. Kenny G. For Judy, it's 'Jutes'… I'm making all this up as I'm going...”

HOLCOMB: “It's good, just keep going.”

GAD: “And Derek, I call Bob. Because, why not?”

HOLCOMB: "I have to say, I'm kind of having a moment right now. We are literally on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.”

GAD: “We are, and it's breathtaking. It's breathtaking. Just the style - you don't see this anymore.”

Murder on the Orient Express is slated to open in theaters November 10th.

