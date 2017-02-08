John Wick star Keanu Reeves' code: don't lie, be kind

Keanu Reeves talks to reporter Kim Holcomb about his role in John Wick: Chapter 2 .

SEATTLE – The John Wick movie franchise is based on an underground ring of assassins who live by a strict code.

We asked the cast about the rules they try to follow, in real life.

KEANU REEVES:

"I have the basic stuff. I try not to lie. I try to be kind, and all of those good things.”

COMMON:

"I guess my code is seeing God in all of us and respecting individuals. Respecting myself and others. And I like honesty, too. That's a code that I really try to work on, just being honest."

LAURENCE FISHBURNE:

"I think it's that you should know what the rules are so you can break them.”

RUBY ROSE:

"Mine is very much keeping to the code of being tolerant of all different people and loving all different people, and self-love - self-preservation and being kind. And I think that's non-negotiable. You can't just do that on a Monday and on a Tuesday, not do that. You keep that consistent and everyone in the world and around you is better for it, and you're better for it."

John Wick: Chapter 2 is rated R and opens in Seattle on February 10.

