Jimi Hendrix Park opens in Seattle's Central District

Details throughout the park honor the late music legend.

SEATTLE - He was Seattle's brightest star, then gone far too soon. Now, rock icon Jimi Hendrix shines on in the park that bears his name.

"This was definitely his stomping ground," said Janie Hendrix, the musician's younger sister.

Janie Hendrix spent the last decade working to bring this vision to life in the heart of the guitar god's neighborhood, adjacent to the Northwest African American Museum.

Handrix said, "Part of him would be very honored, and I think part of him would be almost embarrassed that this was happening. But in a good way, not in a bad way."

The park's design reflects the artist's work, with song lyrics placed in the sidewalk.

"It means something to everybody in a different way," Hendrix said.

The landscaping reflects the gentle curves of his music.

"He used to say that God doesn't create anything square," Hendrix recalled. "That's what man does."

And a prominent metal sculpture transforms with the weather to reflect a well-known Jimi Hendrix song lyric.

"When it rains," Janie Hendrix said, "there'll be a waterfall in the back."

At the grand opening last weekend, a new generation added their own artistic flair, with a sidewalk chalk competition. And there's more creativity to come. Phase Two will bring to life a sculpture called the Shadow Wave Wall, bearing Jimi's image.

Hendrix said, "Got his silhouette carved into them."

A man who helped put Seattle on the map now lives on, on the map of Seattle.

