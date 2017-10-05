Jim Dever takes Hula lessons at Aulani Resort

KO OLINA, HI - Hula has been danced here in the islands for generations. But when it began it wasn’t the ladies doing the dancing.

“It actually started with the guys and the warriors. They would dance Hula to tell the stories of their people, the gods of our ancestors, and to honor one another.” Said Michelle Busekrus, a cast member at Aulani Resort.

Busekrus credits Aulani Resort for giving her a better appreciation of her Hawaiian heritage.

“I was someone who grew up here, not really caring about my Hawaiian culture. And once I started working here it really changed my mind about a lot of things, and I'm way more interested in it now. So I definitely credit Aulani for giving me that boost to make me very interested in my culture.”

One of the ways Busekrus shares her culture at Aulani is by giving guests lessons in hula dancing.

"We're always inviting everybody to dance the hula with us. We see it as a form of storytelling. When you move your arms and your body, you're telling a story. And that's really what the important component is."

